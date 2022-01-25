2023: I’ll Step Down If South East Gets Presidency — Okupe

A 2023 Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Doyin Okupe, has vowed to voluntarily step down from the presidential race if there’s a national concession to give the South-East the Presidency in 2023.

The former Presidential spokesperson stated this during an interview on City 105.1FM with Reuben Abati.

While making reference to the consensus made in 1998, which saw to the emergence of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, he explained that he would support a candidate like Mr Peter Obi who, he says, has the much-needed credentials to move the nation forward.

Okupe said: “Of all the people who have come out to declare their interests for the Presidency, I believe that I am the most qualified.

“I have worked with two former presidents which gave me the opportunity to understudy them and learn from them and this has prepared me well.

“He also stated that if elected, he would ensure that the country has a more sustainable yielding asset away from crude oil.“As a political veteran, the post of the presidency is a highly competitive one and it must be contested even when there’s a consensus amongst the parties.

“The office of the Presidency which is to be contested in 2023 is a competitive one, which must be made open for everyone to contest,” he added.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/01/2023-ill-step-down-if-south-east-gets-presidency-okupe/

