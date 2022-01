All the “we want Tinubu!” versus “we hate Tinubu” noise are working together to currently make Tinubu – the constant on both sides – the most relevant aspirant in the conversation, at least in this moment. That you hate or love this information has no impact on its veracity!

https://mobile.twitter.com/Omojuwa/status/1481603904462856200

Is this true about Tinubu?

