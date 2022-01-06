2023: Nigerians Can’t Afford Another Setback With Tinubu As President – Shelle

Navy Captain Tunji Shelle (rtd), a former state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state has advised Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to perish the thought of becoming Nigeria’s president in the 2023 general elections.

Tinubu few days ago had said he will not turn down the calls of those asking him to contest for president in 2023.

According to the former Lagos state governor, “I’m not going to turn them down but I will still effectively and widely consult, particularly brainstorm with my friends and find a date to come out openly to tell Nigerians.

But speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Shelle said Tinubu should quit the stage for younger generations to grow.

He also said Tinubu has lots of political baggage which could be detrimental to the well-being of any society.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has a lot of baggage to contend with which could be detrimental to the wellbeing of any society”.

“He is old enough to appreciate this fact and my advice is for him to leave the stage for the younger generations to grow. Nigeria cannot afford another setback at this critical time of our history”.

On the chances of the PDP, Shelle said the PDP will not disappoint Nigerians in the choice of a presidential candidate that will win the election and help restore the country’s image.

“We just need to work together as a team and strategise accordingly to ensure that APC does not manipulate and compromise the election results. The tide is very much in our favour”.

“PDP will not disappoint Nigerians in their choice of candidate for the Presidential election. The party is working towards presenting a credible, knowledgeable and acceptable candidate that will help restore the image and dignity of the country.

Nigeria needs to be reunited and repositioned and PDP will not fail in achieving this goal given another opportunity”.



https://independent.ng/2023-nigeria-cannot-afford-another-setback-with-tinubu-as-president-shelle/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...