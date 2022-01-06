2023: Opposition May Take Over If APC Fails To Manage Its Crisis – Buhari

By Temidayo Akinsuyi

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said the opposition can take over in 2023 if the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) fail to put its house in order.

The president who was responding to a question during an exclusive interview on Nigerian National Television Authority (NTA) monitored by Daily Independent on whether the APC can put its house in order before its national convention said the APC should learn from the fate that befell the PDP in the 2015 general elections.

According to him, the PDP which was then the ruling party was so arrogant and never believed that opposition parties could unite and come together to contest the presidential election.

He added that by the time the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) merged, it was too late for the PDP to realise its mistake.

“Well, we have a time frame. We have to work because the four-year cycle is constitutional; it cannot be interfered by anybody. So, if the party cannot agree, then the opposition can take over”.

“What did the PDP do? They thought that the opposition cannot agree and come together. But when the ACN, ANPP, CPC, APGA came together, they were off. They are still off. So, they can see it” he said.

