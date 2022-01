Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and his brother Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) commence a strategic meeting at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt, in furtherance of their concerted efforts towards the realisation of the Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria Project, in concert with the National Leadership of the PDP, led by Senator Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

#EnuguStateIsInTheHandsOfGod

#amokelouis

