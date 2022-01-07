2023: PDP Has Settled For Northern Presidency – Babangida Aliyu

Former Governor of Niger State, Dr Babangida Aliyu has said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has agreed to re-zone the presidency to the northern region despite its agreement that any candidate can contest the election.

Dr Babangida Aliyu disclosed this on Friday when the Atiku Support Organisation visited him in Minna, adding that he is confident of the success of the group.

He also assured them of his support.

“In our zoning agreement, we have agreed to re-zone the North as requested by others but we have agreed written openly as a result of what has happened that any candidate from any part of the country can now contest this election,” Aliyu said.

He added that the group has done wonderfully well by going round nooks and crannies of the country to ensure that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerges as the party flag bearer and is elected President of Nigeria come 2023.

The National Coordinator of the group, Dr Victor Moses, thanked the former governor for his continued support for Atiku Abubakar even as 2023 approaches.

https://independent.ng/2023-pdp-settles-for-northern-presidency-babangida-aliyu/

