2023: Popular Activist, Gwamnishu Declares For Aniocha/Oshimili Reps Seat (Pix)

My professor then at Rutgers University said, “You are the one to Change the narrative, you need to be in the system to change it.”

Following series of consultations within our ranks and with the youths of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We hereby wish to formally announce to the members of the public and our teeming supporter’s most of whom are the youths who are the bedrock of every society that Harrison Gwamnishu has officially indicated his intention to run for the Post of a member of the House of Representatives, representing the good people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency.

We believe that a call to lead is a call to serve those who have appointed you to lead. Anything short of that is built on falsehood, greed and the need to deprive others of their Fundamental human right.

We employ our youths to remain calm and resolute in their decision for a better Nigeria, as we will roll out the platform which we will be contesting under, as well as our projects for the constituents of Aniocha Oshimili Federal Constituency. We also invite all those of voting age to get their PVC’s as that is the only too, which we have to break the shackles of bad leadership. Keyboards may click, mouths may talk, but our thumbs will be the key to open doors of a new dispensation.



Signed

Destiny Igbinedion

Media and Publicity Aide

Harrison Gwamnishu Campaign Directorate.

