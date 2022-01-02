2023 Presidency: Tinubu Working On Declaration Date – DG Campaign Council

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, will contest the 2023 Presidential elections.

He is already working out appropriate date to declare his entry into the race, according to the Director General, Ahmed Bola Tinubu Support Group Management Council, Abdulmumuni Jibrin Kofa. Speaking during an International Press Conference, to start the New Year, Jibrin Kofa, who was the former House of Representatives member, said: “Tinubu’s Presidential contest is a done deal”.

He said with his position as the Director General of the highest management of the Campaign Council of Tinubu, which is overseeing over 2000 other APC National Leader’s Campaign Councils, “I have the full authority and mandate to today say that, Tinubu will go for the Presidency in 2023”.

Jibrin Kofa, who is also the Managing Director, Federal Housing Authority, described the speculated ambitions of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi as a huge joke, which is going nowhere, added: “Bola Ahmed Tinubu will certainly be in the Presidency comes 2023″.

He said:”Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the pedigree to go for the Presidency, has an edge over any other persons, be it in APC or PDP contesting the Presidency and I bet you by the year 2023, you will see Tinubu in the Villa”. “Let me tell you. Any other persons seeking for the Nigeria exalted seat, more specifically in the APC is a joker and a player. Forget the insinuations. Tinubu is biggest and highest contender that would make it to the Presidency come 2023.”

He added: “Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a full blown Nigeria, somebody with large heart, that will take everybody on board, and has the determination, zeal, courage and above all, he has the competence, going by what he has done in Lagos as governor for eight years”.

While commenting on a possible Dark Horse emerging from either PDP or APC in 2023, Kofa, hinted that that is not happening because contenders in both parties are coming out and soon, the space will be fully occupied.

Similarly, on Tinubu’s health to contest the Presidency, Kofa insisted that the man in question is highly fit and alright to stand for the job. “I can assure you that Tinubu is more than fit to contest the next general elections and even win.

When you talk of his health, that is something that should not be a topic, because it is not an issue for now” Kofa advised the PDP and the APC, to allow for full internal democracy among their members, warning that failure to do so would create serious implosion in the parties.

Kofa had yesterday organised a special prayer session for the success of Tinubu’s Presidential ambition ahead of 2023 general elections in the country.

The prayer session which was conducted in his hometown at Kofa village around 11:30am, was conducted by over 2,500 clerics assembled by the former Reps members who represented Bebeji/Kiru Federal constituency.

The prayer session, which was attended by politicians from across the state, was led by the Chief Imam of Kafin-Maiyaki, who recited verses from the Holy Qur’an. After the prayer session, the former Federal lawmaker gave scholarship grants to 2,500 girls and empowered another 2,500 youths, who underwent training in various skills under his empowerment Programme.

Speaking at the empowerment programme, Kofa said the special prayer was conducted for peace and stability in the country. “This special prayer was organised for the success of the Presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming general elections as well as for peace and stability in the country,” he said.

According to him, the prayer was conducted by over 2,500 Ulamas drawn from all over Kano State. He explained that over 2,500 youths who have been trained in various skills were empowered.

“Today a total of 2,500 youths received startup capital and scholarship grants to over 2,500 girls selected from the 44 LGAs of Kano State. “Each of the beneficiaries received financial support ranging from N100,000 downwards,” Kofa said.



