2023 Presidency: Umahi’s Campaign Posters Flood Kaduna, Borno, Gombe (Video, Pix)

2023 Presidency : Gov. Umahi’s Campaign Posters Flood Kaduna, Borno, Gombe | #IgbereTV

… As Northern Youths Drum Support For Umahi’s Presidency

By Wisdom Nwedene

Ahead of 2023 General elections, Governor David Nweze Umahi’s campaign posters have flooded Kaduna, Borno, Gombe States.

The campaign posters were sighted in many streets, markets, houses in Kaduna, Borno and other northern States.

The development is coming barely two weeks after Governor Umahi of Ebonyi State met with President Muhammadu Buhari and declared his intention to contest for president in 2023 general elections.

Our correspondent gathered that the posters were flooded in the states by Northern Youths who admire and love what Governor Umahi has done in Ebonyi State and want him to equally develop Nigeria.

Recall that Umahi had said that if he gets the opportunity, his presidency will replicate his efforts in Ebonyi State at the national level, saying that he has a lot to show in running governance as business.

Umahi noted that he supports a political solution to the insecurity problems in the South East, noting that economic activities of the region have been greatly impacted.

Source : https://igberetvnews.com/1413067/2023-presidency-gov-umahis-campaign-posters-flood-kaduna-borno-gombe/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrA6fRYWgYg

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...