2023 Presidential Election: Kingsley Moghalu Releases Campaign Poster

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Although the campaign season has not officially commenced, a member of the African Democratic Congress and former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, has released his campaign poster.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: