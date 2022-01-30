2023 Presidential Hopefuls: See Aspirants Wasting Their Time – Opinion (Pictures)

Some of the following presidential candidates who have either declared interest in the 2023 presidency or whose body language seems to suggest interest are either hopeless or at best wasting their time.

This is entirely my opinion and based on the current state of things. I am sure some that you will come here and accept my opinion as law, but please do not come here and type nonsense, I only put things the way they are. If you love to hallucinate, it is up to you. All I expect is your point of view, you may counter my points if you have a superior argument. No abuses, please!

Bola Tinubu: A candidate that is very hard to sell. Age is questionable, background shrouded in secrecy, early education doubtful. No one knows where and when Tinubu got his School certificate but he is said to be a degree holder from Chicago State University. Interestingly, APC disqualified Obaseki because it doubted his HSC certificate. Would the same APC accept a Tinubu without a verifiable School certificate? To crown it all, Tinubu is perceived as corruption personified. His perceived influence in “EndSARS” handling in Lagos and health condition now exacerbated by his latest sickness and relocation to oversea for “health consultation” has just put a huge spanner on his ambition. Of recent, APC structure has quickly slipped off his grips, even foreclosing his leadership with Mai Buni now calling the shots.

Anyim Pius Anyim: This one knows he cannot secure a PDP ticket, he is just wasting time and making noise with the hope of securing vp ticket. Anyim has been in a cocoon since leaving office and suddenly remembers he wants to be president. Even his LGA does not support his “ambition”.

Dave Umahi: Not sure who drumming for Dave Umahi. However, he lacks a political base. His state is largely PDP and he cannot win APC ticket, except Buhari opt for him as APC consensus candidate. Even at that, APC will lose to a PDP candidate from any part of Nigeria. Again, his handling of IPOB matter is a derailing factor to his success.

Yemi Osinbajo: A weakling, whom Buhari has stopped handing over to since 2017 after he, a “bat” in the Buhari regime tried to act as a “bird”. He and his few noise makers know he is going nowhere. Funny thing is that his benefactor, Tinubu is not willing to help him this time, neither is Buhari. He is at best the “most qualified” without a support base

Yahaya Bello: I still do not know who is encouraging a failure of a governor to be dreaming of the presidency. Funny, Kogi is neither South nor do Northerners consider them North. Bello is believed to be interested in Senate but he may not have the chance as his tenure and the senatorial elections in 2023 do not align.

Orji Kalu: [/b]Kalu is a realist and has approached the 2023 presidential race with cautious optimism because he still doubts his capacity to pick APC ticket. The only trump card Kalu is hinging is a fallout between Tinubu and Osinbajo. If destiny smiles on him, he may be a surprise candidate, but for now, a time-waster.

[b]Okorocha: I do not have to waste time here. His hold to APC is shaky and cannot even win with Imo delegates.

Atiku Abubakar: Anyone would have ruled Atiku out of the 2023 race by mid-2021 when Southern governors were clamoring for the presidency to come to the south. However, the PDP governors have since discovered the deceit in the sudden Southern governors’ romance. As it stands, PDP wants to displace APC at the centre and Atiku looks like the catalyst for this job. If the alignments happening in PDP is anything to go by, Atiku might be PDP candidate again.

Peter Obi: Although Peter Obi has not formally declared, he might not be the candidate the ODP could invest 2023 winnable wealth on for obvious reasons. The issue of ipob and their activities will work against Peter Obi securing PDP ticket, however, a vp slot with Atiku is still possible, baring the Wike’s factor.

Bukola Saraki: Saraki would have been a great candidate, but the loss of Kwara in 2019 has put a damaging debt to his political sagacity. Going into 2023, Saraki is considered a Northern Muslim, just like Tinubu, he faces the herculean task of proving his northerness to the core north. The South sees him as a northerner by the way.

Kayode Fayemi: Fayemi has been quiet about his ambition. With his tenure as governor coming to an end, there are strong indications that Fayemi might end up picking the APC ticket. Right now, not many are talking about Fayeni, but his governors’ forum is calling the shots in APC. Post-APC convention, we will likely see a strategist Fayemu displacing Tinubu and Osinbajo.

The Buhari candidate: Not yet revealed but in Buhari’s cabinet. Loyal and unassuming. He might be a last-minute surprise to all APC. Mark you, I am not referring to Rotimi Amaechi. Amaechi is not a candidate the north wants, he is not trusted and cannot get APC ticket.

