2023: Rochas Okorocha Declares Bid To Run For President

Today, I publicly declare, my intentions to run for the post of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

A time comes when tough and necessary decisions that shape what would become the history of our Dear Nation are to be made. These decisions are not to be influenced by sentiments, fear or personal interest.

Our nation’s collective interest is that which should guide the making of these decisions.

Passion for our people should be the foundation of these decisions.

This morning, after careful considerations and consultations, while putting the greatness of our nation foremost, I would be publicly announcing my decision to join the race to become the 5th democratically elected President of our great and blessed nation Nigeria.

Join me live via my Facebook page as the event would be covered live for your viewing pleasure.

We truly can make Nigeria great again. And indeed, Together… We Will.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria ������.



Rochas Okorocha

