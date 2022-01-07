2023: SE PDP Endorse Anyim For Presidency – T. A. Orji

2023 : South East PDP’s Leaders, Stakeholders Endorse Anyim For Presidency (Photos)

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in South East have endorsed former Senate President and Secretary to the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim for Presidency in 2023.

The leaders and stakeholders of the party in South East unanimously endorsed Senator Anyim during a briefing in Enugu State.

In a statement made available to IGBERE TV by H. E. Senator T. A. Orji stated that the leaders of the party unanimously endorsed Senator Anyim’s aspiration with all conviction and enthusiasm and eagerly commend him to the rest

of the nation as a worthy leader who will pilot the affairs of the

nation towards greater security, unity and prosperity for all

citizens.

The statement reads in parts,

“Today, 6th January, 2022, His Excellency Senator Pius Anyim Pius, met

with us the Zonal and State Executives of the Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP) as well as select political leaders and elders from across Abia,

Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States, making up the five states of

the South East geo political zone of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The occasion was a special briefing session by Senator Anyim Pius

Anyim. The purpose of the session was to consult the leaders of the

geo political zone on his aspiration to contest the 2023 presidency on

the platform of the PDP. In addition, it was an opportunity for the

Senator to acquaint the leaders thus gathered with the progress and

outcomes of his wide- ranging consultations with the leaders of the

various sections of the federation, on both his aspiration and the

general state of the nation.

In the light of the highpoints of the Senator’s briefing, we resolved as

follows:

1. We wish to express our profound gratitude to His Excellency,

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and His Excellency

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State for their outstanding

leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in the South East

Zone and their clear articulation of the interests of the zone at

all platforms and organs of the party.

2. That the choice of who becomes President of Nigeria in 2023 has

become a strategic imperative for the future of the Federal

Republic of Nigeria. In this regard, the vision, capacity,

experience and disposition of the next president will make the

difference about the socio-political stability and economic

development of the country.

3. That Senator Anyim, through us here assembled, wishes to

express his profound gratitude for the overwhelming warmth

and understanding which leaders across the nation showed to him and his aspiration throughout his wide-ranging and

extensive consultations so far.

4. That we appeal to the Peoples Democratic Party in the interest

of equity, justice and harmonious national cohesion to zone

their presidential ticketto the Southern zones of the country and

the South East in particular.

5. That the people of the South East geo political zone have earned

the right to occupy the office of President of the Federal Republic

of Nigeria in 2023 on account of their eminent qualifications and

overwhelming contributions to the development of all parts of

the federation through the years.

We further reiterate that the choice of a South East citizen as

presidential candidate of the party in 2023 will guarantee to

every Nigerian a sense of equity, justice and inclusion in the

management of the affairs of the nation. In our view, this is the

best way of ensuring that we build a nation that leaves no one or

group behind.

6. On account of the foregoing, we congratulate Senator Anyim

Pius Anyim for the patriotism of his decision to offer himself for

national service by aspiring to contest in the 2023 Presidential

race. We take due cognizance of his precious record of

distinguished and unblemished service as President of the

Senate and Secretary to the Government of the Federation. In

these positions, he distinguished himself as a detribalized

statesman, consensus builder and true nationalist.

We, therefore, unanimously endorse his aspiration with all

conviction and enthusiasm and eagerly commend him to the rest

of the nation as a worthy leader who will pilot the affairs of the

nation towards greater security, unity and prosperity for all

citizens.

7. In furtherance of the foregoing, we hereby oblige Senator Anyim

his request that we all join him to persuade and reassure every

part of the country to do justice to the South East and thereby

promote equity and justice as core values of our nation.

8. In assuring Senator Anyim of our support for his aspiration, we

wish to also extend the same hand of support and solidarity to

all qualified and deserving sons and daughters of our zone with

similar aspiration and who reach out to us as Senator Anyim has

done.

9. It is our solemn appeal to all the peoples of the South East zone

to remain steadfast in the hope that we can all join hands in

solidarity with all other parts of the federation to build a

prosperous nation founded on democracy, equity and inclusion

to the benefit of this great nation.

10.

Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

https://igberetvnews.com/1411657/2023-south-east-pdps-leaders-stakeholders-endorse-anyim-presidency-photos/

