2023: SE PDP Endorse Anyim For Presidency – T. A. Orji

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

2023 : South East PDP’s Leaders, Stakeholders Endorse Anyim For Presidency (Photos)

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in South East have endorsed former Senate President and Secretary to the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim for Presidency in 2023. 

The leaders and stakeholders of the party in South East unanimously endorsed Senator Anyim during a briefing in Enugu State. 

In a statement made available to IGBERE TV by H. E. Senator T. A. Orji stated that the leaders of the party unanimously endorsed Senator Anyim’s aspiration with all conviction and enthusiasm and eagerly commend him to the rest 
of the nation as a worthy leader who will pilot the affairs of the
nation towards greater security, unity and prosperity for all 
citizens.

The statement reads in parts, 

“Today, 6th January, 2022, His Excellency Senator Pius Anyim Pius, met 
with us the Zonal and State Executives of the Peoples Democratic Party 
(PDP) as well as select political leaders and elders from across Abia, 
Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States, making up the five states of 
the South East geo political zone of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The occasion was a special briefing session by Senator Anyim Pius 
Anyim. The purpose of the session was to consult the leaders of the 
geo political zone on his aspiration to contest the 2023 presidency on 
the platform of the PDP. In addition, it was an opportunity for the 
Senator to acquaint the leaders thus gathered with the progress and 
outcomes of his wide- ranging consultations with the leaders of the 
various sections of the federation, on both his aspiration and the 
general state of the nation. 
In the light of the highpoints of the Senator’s briefing, we resolved as 
follows:

1. We wish to express our profound gratitude to His Excellency, 
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and His Excellency 
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State for their outstanding 
leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in the South East 
Zone and their clear articulation of the interests of the zone at 
all platforms and organs of the party.

2. That the choice of who becomes President of Nigeria in 2023 has
become a strategic imperative for the future of the Federal 
Republic of Nigeria. In this regard, the vision, capacity, 
experience and disposition of the next president will make the 
difference about the socio-political stability and economic 
development of the country. 

3. That Senator Anyim, through us here assembled, wishes to 
express his profound gratitude for the overwhelming warmth 
and understanding which leaders across the nation showed to him and his aspiration throughout his wide-ranging and 
extensive consultations so far.

4. That we appeal to the Peoples Democratic Party in the interest 
of equity, justice and harmonious national cohesion to zone 
their presidential ticketto the Southern zones of the country and 
the South East in particular.

5. That the people of the South East geo political zone have earned 
the right to occupy the office of President of the Federal Republic 
of Nigeria in 2023 on account of their eminent qualifications and 
overwhelming contributions to the development of all parts of 
the federation through the years.

We further reiterate that the choice of a South East citizen as 
presidential candidate of the party in 2023 will guarantee to 
every Nigerian a sense of equity, justice and inclusion in the 
management of the affairs of the nation. In our view, this is the 
best way of ensuring that we build a nation that leaves no one or 
group behind.

6. On account of the foregoing, we congratulate Senator Anyim 
Pius Anyim for the patriotism of his decision to offer himself for 
national service by aspiring to contest in the 2023 Presidential 
race. We take due cognizance of his precious record of 
distinguished and unblemished service as President of the 
Senate and Secretary to the Government of the Federation. In 
these positions, he distinguished himself as a detribalized 
statesman, consensus builder and true nationalist.

We, therefore, unanimously endorse his aspiration with all 
conviction and enthusiasm and eagerly commend him to the rest 
of the nation as a worthy leader who will pilot the affairs of the
nation towards greater security, unity and prosperity for all 
citizens.

7. In furtherance of the foregoing, we hereby oblige Senator Anyim 
his request that we all join him to persuade and reassure every 
part of the country to do justice to the South East and thereby 
promote equity and justice as core values of our nation.

8. In assuring Senator Anyim of our support for his aspiration, we 
wish to also extend the same hand of support and solidarity to 
all qualified and deserving sons and daughters of our zone with 
similar aspiration and who reach out to us as Senator Anyim has 
done.

9. It is our solemn appeal to all the peoples of the South East zone 
to remain steadfast in the hope that we can all join hands in 
solidarity with all other parts of the federation to build a 
prosperous nation founded on democracy, equity and inclusion 
to the benefit of this great nation.
10.
Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

https://igberetvnews.com/1411657/2023-south-east-pdps-leaders-stakeholders-endorse-anyim-presidency-photos/

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: