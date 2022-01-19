2023: See The Nigerian Alliance Candidates (Full List)

Here’s a full list of all 29 aspirants who will be beneficiaries of TNA’s robust support from now leading up to the 2023 elections.

In the coming days and weeks, you’ll get to learn more about them individually.

#TakeBackNigeria.

1 Oseyili Anenih – Federal House of Representatives Esan North East/ Esan South East, Edo State.

2 Simi Olusola – State House of Assembly Ikere 11, Ekiti State

3 Rock Amegor – Federal House of Representatives Egor, ikpo-okha constituency, Edo State

4 Oke Umurhohwo – State House of Assembly Ughelli North Constituency 2, Delta State

5 Iguodala Obaseki – State House of Assembly Oredo East, Edo State

6 Abdul-Azeez Akinsanya – Federal House of Representatives Alimosho/Alimosho/C2, Lagos State

7 Jude Feranmi – Federal House of Representatives Ijesha South/llesha East/Bolorunduro, Osun State

8 Michael Adewara – Federal House of Representatives Surulere, Lagos State

9 Mangka Mangni – State House of Assembly Parikshin south/ Pankshin, Plateau State

10 Chomo Datiyi – Federal House of Assembly Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency, Plateau State

11 Timi Iyela – Federal House of Representatives Kogi State

12 Opeyemi Oladunjoye – State House of Assembly Osogbo Ward 5, Osun State

13 Bamidele Abiola Seyi – Federal House of Representatives llaboluwaduro/lfedayo, Osun State

14 Joyce Daniels – State House of Assembly Edo State

15 Rex Okoro – State House of Assembly Imo State

16 Emana Ambrose-Amawhe – State House of Assembly Cross River State

17 Stephen Kefas – State House of Assembly Kaduna State

18 Aida Nath Owuche – Federal House of Representatives Ado, Ogbadigbo, Okpokwu, Benue State

19 Joachim Ehis Okojie – Federal House of Representatives Esan North East, Edo State

20 Idongesit Eno – State House of Assembly lbesikpo Asutan, Akwa lbom State

21 Adetunji Adeniran – State House of Assembly Aiyedire, olaoluwa, Iwo, Osun State

22 Usman Kibiya – State House of Assembly Kibiya, Rano, Bunkure, Kano State

23 Abdulrasaq Kamildeen – Federal House of Representatives Illorin East, Kwara State

24 Tony Horsfall – State House of Assembly Karim- Lamido, Ardo-kola, Taraba State

25 Olubunmi Ayantunji – State House of Assembly Osun State

26 Emem Ibanga – State House of Assembly Akwa lbom State

27 Auwal Mambalo – State House of Assembly Ardo-kola, Taraba State

28 Adewale Shokoya – Senate Ogun East, Ogun

29 Grace Unah – State Hquse of Assembly Yalatu, Cross River State.



https://twitter.com/TNA_HQ/status/1483418010283085827?t=kfATGJETjQoni9sJlBwExw&s=08

The Nigerian Alliance (TNA) is a group of Nigerians determined to transform politics & improve governance with clearly defined ideals, policy pillars, and a new cohort of servant politicians.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...