2023: Shun Divisive Rumours – Chinedum Orji (Abia Speaker)

2023: Shun Divisive Rumours, Abia Speaker Advises

The Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji has advised Politicians in the state to shun acts capable of truncating the peace, unity and progress between the two Arms of Government in the state and the people of Abia at large.

The Speaker who made this known in a statement made available to IGBERE TV by

his Chief Press Secretary, Jude Chijioke Ndukwe said Abia state legislature and the executive arm have both enjoyed warm and cordial relationship in the last seven years and would continue to do so till the end of the administration.

He noted that no amount of plot can plant any seed of discord between the two peace loving arms of Government.

The statement reads in parts,

“The attention of the Honorable Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Engr. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, has been drawn to an orchestrated plot by some disgruntled politicians to pitch the very peaceful Abia State House of Assembly against the Executive led by the Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.”

“As we head towards the 2023 elections, the Speaker has observed that desperate politicians have started plotting and seeking means to create panic and heat up the political space. This style of politics is retrogressive and would do Abians no good.”

“The Speaker advises those involved in the plot to destabilise the State to desist from such acts capable of truncating the peace, unity and progress between the two Arms of Government in the state and the people of Abia at large.”

“For the records, the Abia state legislature and the executive arm have both enjoyed warm and cordial relationship in the last seven years and would continue to do so till the end of the administration since this is the only way the people’s prosperity can be guaranteed. Let it be clearly stated that no amount of plot can plant any seed of discord between the two peace loving arms of Government.”

“Furthermore, the Speaker would like to advise all politicians and, indeed, all citizens of Abia State to remain law abiding and shun unhelpful rumours so we can all enjoy a peaceful campaign and election period as we head toward the 2023 general elections.”

