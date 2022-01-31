2023: South East Bello Ambassadors Issue Communique From Town Hall Meeting

2023: South East Political Stakeholders Hold Town Hall Meeting; Issue Communique Supporting Yahaya Bello

A communique has been issued by the South East regional chapter of the Bello Ambassadors Network, BAN, following a Town Hall Meeting held on Saturday, 22nd January 2022 at the Conference Hall of Geneva Hotel, Awka Anambra State which was preceded by a breakfast meeting of critical political stakeholders in the zone on Friday 21st January 2022.

According to the communique made available to the media, the group resolved amongst other things that it has found Yahaya Bello, the executive governor of Kogi State, as its most preferred candidate for the 2023 presidential election, noting that Bello “is a completely detribalized young Governor who epitomizes what a true Nigerian should be.”

It highlighted the various challenges currently bedeviling the Nation with particular emphasis on the dire security situation in many parts of the country. While noting the unwavering commitment of the military in tackling these security threats even when they are stretched thin across many theatres of operations, it thanked the APC-led federal government of President Muhammadu Buhari for the unprecedented support to the Armed Forces to respond to the Nation’s security challenges.

The meeting also discussed and agreed on the need for the young people to rally around themselves to produce a youthful president, saying that the time has come for the young people to take over leadership.

It disclosed that it was going to mobilize members to continue mounting pressure on Bello to declare interest in the 2023 presidency.

The Town Hall meeting was attended by the National Coordinator of Bello Ambassadors Network (BAN), Hon. Anthony Edogbo who is also an Assistant to the Governor of Kogi State on Private Sector, Creative and Digital Economy, and his team from BAN Headquarters as well as the South East Zonal Coordinator of the group, Hon. Stanley Ikenna Onwuchekwe, Zonal Secretary, Michael Chibuzo, and State Coordinators in the five South Eastern States which include Comrade Uche Igbokwe – Abia; Mazi Kenechukwu Nwafor – Anambra; Comrade Iteshi Clinton Iteshi – Ebonyi; Comrade Chiedozie Nnajiofor – Enugu; Dr. Christopher Bekee – Imo) and their delegates.

Other stakeholders at the meeting include Assoc. Prof. Fidelis Aghamelu, Igboeli Arinze Napoleon (Zonal Publicity Secretary, APC), Dr. Chigozie Damian Ezeonyejiaku, Hon. Celestine Uzodike (Coordinator Lead Africa Movement), Hon. Arinze Okafor (SA to Gov. Obiano on Political Matters), Dr. Uchenna Ezeoju, (Nigerian Maritime University, Delta State), Dr. Kingsley Nwosu (Madonna University, Okija), Mr. Obi Edochie (Ministry of Tourism), Dr. Godstime Emeho (UNIZIK), youth and student bodies, Civil Society Organizations, young political appointees, APC young stakeholders, and officials from across the South East, members of the academia and a host of other participants.



https://globaltimesnigeria.com/2022/01/28/2023-gov-bellos-presidency-gathers-momentum-as-south-east-political-stakeholders-hold-town-hall-meeting/

