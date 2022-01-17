2023: Tinubu, A Good Leader Without Tribal Sentiments – Sen. Kashim Shettima

LAGOS – Alhaji Kashim Shettima, former Borno State Governor has described Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as a good leader who is known for his nobility and not one tied to tribal sentiments, having a propensity for sacrificing his comfort to protect the country’s democracy.

Shettima made this known during the Bola Ahmed Tinubu support group management council conference on Monday at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

“We have a leader in Tinubu, one who is known for his nobility. He has proven himself. He is not one tied to tribal sentiments; he has a propensity for sacrificing his comfort to protect our democracy. He is a true patriot,” the former governor said.

The former governor gave credit to Tinubu for being part of the leaders shaping this country’s greater heights.

“If you look around this country in search of such a noble character, the count easily falls on the subject of this gathering: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”

“So much has been said about this political enigma, most of it by hacks with a poor sense of history. The path that led us to Asiwaju didn’t happen by chance. His propensity for sacrificing his comfort to save our democracy has been duly documented across time. When uncertainty loomed over the country during the military era, this was the man who disbursed his resources to fight for the return of this democracy,” he said.

Shettima maintained that even in exile, he provided sanctuaries for fleeing patriots who are still around to testify to his large heart.

“Our younger compatriots must be in the know about Tinubu’s memories from two decades past when he was a backbone of the opposition and was fiercely antagonized and politically ostracized by the then ruling party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“He even built the economic foundations of the modern Lagos State at a time when the state was isolated by a vindictive federal government. With the return to democracy, while others were trading their principles in Abuja for mint, he stood his ground and faced off with the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo,” Shettima said.

The Tinubu support group is aimed at securing the ambition of Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu to seek the seat of president in 2023.

Dignitaries at the event include the Kano state assembly speaker, RT Hon. Hamisu Chidari, Hon. Daniel Issa, Mrs Kemi Gbajabiamila, Senator Kashim Shettima and host of others.



https://independent.ng/2023-tinubu-good-leader-without-tribal-sentiments-kashim-shettima/

