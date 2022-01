What’s interesting about the internecine fight between Tinubu and Osinbajo supporters on social media is that neither Tinubu nor Osinbajo is even in contention for the APC ticket in 2023. The party structure is firmly in the hands of people who don’t want them.

In other words, Tinubu and Osinbajo are dancing themselves lame in rehearsals for a dance competition they may not take part in.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10105766027911120&id=47904265

