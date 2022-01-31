2023: Tinubu & Osinbajo Will Fight; Jeopardize South-West Chances – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Sunday released fresh warnings concerning the 2023 Presidential race in Nigeria.

Primate Ayodele warned that the Presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will jeopardize the chances of the Southwest.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele said the ambition of the two political bigwigs will lead to a fallout between them.

He explained that both APC stalwarts will fight each other.

Although Tinubu is the only one who has declared his intention, there are indications that Osinbajo is nursing a similar ambition as the APC National leader but has not officially declared it.

However, the cleric called on the party leaders to immediately resolve the crisis between both chieftains as far as their political ambition is concerned.

‘’I foresee a fallout between the national leader of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

“This will happen due to the presidential ambition of both of them. It will lead to a fight between them if not well handled.

‘’Also, unless the party leaders make moves to settle the rift, their ambition will cost the South-West zone its chances in the 2023 presidential race. There will be confusion which will make South West lose what they don’t expect.”



