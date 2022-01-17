2023: Who Do You Think Should Be Tinubu’s Running Mate?

It is no longer news that frontline Lagos politician Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja recently where he informed him of his decision to contest the apex political seat in the country in 2023.

Since that visit, social media pages have been awash with Tinubu’s life long ambition of being the president of this country.

A stroll on Nairaland’s politics section would confirm that the polity is gradually being heated up concerning the race for who would succeed Buhari come 2023.

Tinubu’s candidacy is a trending topic on this forum and a lot of political enthusiasts are airing their voice by drumming support for him or standing against him.

However, let us look at a certain scenario.

Who do you think would be Tinubu’s running mate?

This is a very dicy situation concerning the fact that Tinubu is a Southern Muslim and it will not be acceptable by the general population if he fields a Northern Muslim as his running mate.

Who do you think is the best choice for Vice-President?

