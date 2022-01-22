22 New COVID-19 Cases, 317 Discharged And 1 Death On January 30

22 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Osun -9
FCT-6
Delta-4
Rivers-2
Kano-1

253,023 confirmed
229,019 discharged
3,135 deaths

Today’s report includes:

▪️ 0 cases reported from Bauchi, Bayelsa, Ekiti, Kaduna, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Plateau, and Sokoto

▪️4 cases reported for Delta state are backlogs from January 28th (3) and 29th (1) 2022

