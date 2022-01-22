22-Year-Old Told To Choose Between Her Boyfriend And A Scholarship Abroad

Woke up to an email from a lady who got a fully-funded admission for an MSc abroad

Her ‘boyfriend’ told her to choose btn the admission & him

She seeks advice

I don’t interfere in relationship issues but think it’s unfair to put her in such a state

People have diff priorities

My only question was:

What is at stake if you choose one option over another?

Based on this and your priorities, you can decide on what to do if he refuses to change his stand

She said, the guy may break up with her and he promised to marry her.

She is 22 years.

What would you do if you were the girl or her boyfriend?

https://twitter.com/ritapurity/status/1482367305317244931?t=93ZcFKJSJWodg1cbmAlCvw&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...