236 New COVID-19 Cases, 451 Discharged And 1 Death On January 21

[b236 New COVID-19 Cases, 451 Discharged And 1 Death On January 21[/b]
236 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos -90
Gombe-66
FCT-29
Delta-12
Kaduna-11
Osun-10
Kano-8
Rivers-7
Ekiti-1
Nasarawa-1
Oyo-1
251,930 confirmed
225,906 discharged
3,124 deaths
Today’s report includes:
▪️90 confirmed cases reported for Lagos for 20th (46) & 21st (44) January 2022
▪️29 confirmed cases reported for FCT for 20th (15) & 21st (14) January 2022
▪️322 Discharged cases reported for FCT for 20th (1) & 21st ( January 2022 and 313 community discharges for 20th (119) & 21st (194)
▪️4 states with zero cases reported: Bauchi, Ogun, Ondo and Sokoto
