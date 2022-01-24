’24! Are You Sure?’ – Fans React To 24-Year-Old Kalu’s Signing By Watford FC (Pix)

Football Fans from around the world have reacted to the signing of Nigerian winger, Samuel Kalu by Watford FC.

The 24 year old was signed from Bordeaux in France and fans can’t stop talking about his looks.

Capable of playing on either flank, Kalu is a versatile option in a competitive squad, typically operating on the right wing.

“The quick-footed attacker first played for Slovakian side AS Trenčín after moving to Europe from his native Nigeria, and earned a switch to Belgian giants KAA Gent in 2017 following impressive performances. He then joined Bordeaux in August 2018, where he has since made 86 appearances for Les Girondins.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...