24-Year-Old Man & His 61-Year-Old Wife Plan Having Kids Through Surrogacy (Pictures)

A 61-year-old grandma and her new husband, 24, have announced that they’re planning to have their first child together through surrogacy despite their 37-year age gap.

Quran McCain and his wife, Cheryl McGregor, from Rome, Georgia, first met years back while they were both worked in the fast food chain Dairy Queen.

But romantic feelings didn’t blossom until much later. They lost contact but reconnected in 2020 when caretaker Quran saw Cheryl working as a cashier at a convenience store.

Sparks instantly flew between the pair and they started dating.

They got married last year, and now, they are ready to expand their family.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-10398973/Couple-37-year-age-gap-announces-planning-child-surrogacy.html?ito=social-facebook

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...