267 New COVID-19 Cases, 270 Discharged And 3 Deaths On January 15

267 new cases of COVID19Nigeria;

Delta-160

Osun-27

FCT-22

Gombe-17

Cross River-16

Enugu-13

Rivers-6

Ekiti-4

Kaduna-1

Kano-1

250,628 confirmed

223,765 discharged

3,095 deaths

Today’s report includes:

▪️160 cases reported from Delta State are backlogs from 24th – 31st Dec (82) and 1st – 10th Jan (78)

▪️4 cases reported from Ekiti State include 3 backlogs from 1st Jan 2022

▪️3 deaths reported from Osun State include 2 backlogs from 3rd Jan

▪️0 cases reported from Abia, Bauchi, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Plateau, and Sokoto States

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

