267 New COVID-19 Cases, 270 Discharged And 3 Deaths On January 15
267 new cases of COVID19Nigeria;
Delta-160
Osun-27
FCT-22
Gombe-17
Cross River-16
Enugu-13
Rivers-6
Ekiti-4
Kaduna-1
Kano-1
250,628 confirmed
223,765 discharged
3,095 deaths
Today’s report includes:
▪️160 cases reported from Delta State are backlogs from 24th – 31st Dec (82) and 1st – 10th Jan (78)
▪️4 cases reported from Ekiti State include 3 backlogs from 1st Jan 2022
▪️3 deaths reported from Osun State include 2 backlogs from 3rd Jan
▪️0 cases reported from Abia, Bauchi, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Plateau, and Sokoto States
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
