2face Idibia Hails Adekunle Gold Over His Transformation And Hit Songs

Legendary singer 2Face Idibia has hailed Adekunle Gold over his transformation and hits upon hits for the last 2yrs asking if he’s the only one who has noticed it or others have too, Igbere TV reports.

2Face Idibia posted on his InstaStory saying he’s assuming to be the only one that has noticed that Adekunle Gold smashed the last 2yrs with hits back to back.

According to him, Adekunle Gold’s transformation I the maddest transformation asking whether he’s not well to be the only one who could have noticed such changes in the music style of Adekunle Gold and how he has transformed himself.

Obviously, 2Face Idibia isn’t the only one who has noticed the transformation of Adekunle Gold and giving fans hits upon hits for the past 2yrs but guess he’s the first to boldly say it publicly as the legend he is, pushing him to do more.

This compliment from 2Face Idibia to Adekunle Gold is a challenge to him indirectly expecting him to keep up with his transformation and give fans hits upon hits or even do better than he’s doing now.

