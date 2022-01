One of Nigeria’s most successful singers ever, 2face Idibia is celebrating his son, Nino, who turned 16 years old.

The proud dad shared a heartwarming video of himself and Nino on his IG page.

He then wrote; ”like play like play.

“massive birthday blessings to my first

“A guy.

“my business partner

“Young millionaire

“my mini me

“my twinning

“I proud of u die

“I can’t even shout.

“Jah GUIDE my SON

“LOVE U MAD.”

[flash=425,300]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5gH1B5A2mC4[/flash]

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...