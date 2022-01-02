2Face’s Baby Mama Goes On A Beach Trip With Her Husband (Photos)

Sunmbo Adeoye, the mother of two of 2face’s seven children on Friday shared photos of herself and her husband, all loved up at the Jara Beach Resort in Lagos, Igbere TV reports.

The mother of four shared the photos on Instagram.

“The only relevant R’s, for now, are Rest x Relax Refresh x Rejuvenate x Resort,” she captioned one of the photos.

“Warm sand and cool ocean water oh JARA my most memorable beach holiday,” she wrote on another.

Before he married Annie Idibia in 2012, 2face had a relationship with Sunmbo (nee Ajaba) who bore him two sons, Nino and Zion Idibia.

Annie celebrated Sunmbo in an Instagram post on her birthday in November 2021.

“Special Birthday Blessings To An Amazing Woman. Thank you for all that you do .. all the sacrifice! And for being an all-around Gracious Woman. My young dons are so blessed to have u! God Bless you and Yours! More Wins.. more grace ..make I no forget o …Your Smile is Everything! We Appreciate You Happy birthday,” she wrote.

Sunmbo is married to David Adeoye, the resident pastor of the Royalty Christian Centre Agege, Lagos.

The couple has two children together.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYtRlKzon-9/?utm_medium=copy_link

