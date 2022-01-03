3 Nigerian Scholars Listed Among Most-Cited Scientists In The World (Pics)

Three Kwankwasiya scholars, Drs Aliyu Isa Aliyu, Tukur Abdulkadir Sulaiman, and Abdullahi Yusuf, have been listed among the top 2% most-cited scientists in the world.

The list, published in August 2021, was compiled by a team of researchers ed by Prof. John Loannidis at the Stanford University, California.

Using verifiable data derived from the SCOPUS database, Mr Loannidis’ team applied algorithms that take into consideration number of non-self citations, h-index, co-authorship, first authorship and a composite indicator to identify researchers whose scholarly works were most cited by their peers.

The list includes over 100,000 researchers selected among more than 8 million scientist in 22 scientific fields and 176 subfields across the globe.



