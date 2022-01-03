A three-storey building has gone up in flames on New year’s day after suspected electrical appliances exploded shortly after power supply was restored to the building.

As of the time of filing this report, there were no casualties figures reported yet but property worth millions of naira have been lost to the sudden inferno.

The building is located at Onadeko street, off Anjorin Street, Lawanson in Surulere, Lagos State.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that, “The men of the Federal Fire Service and Lagos State Fire Service arrived about an hour at the scene after the fire incident started but they were unable to put out the fire owing to bad equipment that malfunctioned at the scene of the incident.”

According to the eyewitness, Mr Ladi Sarumi, “an explosion was heard at the last floor of the building shortly after power supply was restored to the building, while an alternative power supply source, a generator set was still on.”

He said, “The landlord is currently on holiday, in Ebonyi State, but the wife and domestic staff are at home when the fire broke out.”

As of the time of filing this report, No official of The Lagos State Emergency Management (LASEMA) official was on the ground and calls made to the agency were not taken nor any feedback yet but efforts to put out the fire by neighbours are ongoing at the scene.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/01/breaking-3-storey-building-on-fire-in-surulere-lagos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...