30-Year-Old Ex Miss USA Dies After Jumping From A Manhattan Skyscraper (Pics)

A woman who jumped to her death from a New York City high rise apartment building has been identified as former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst.

The 2019 pageant winner who had a ninth floor apartment in Manhattan’s 60-storey Orion Building was found dead in the street below on Sunday morning.

The 30-year-old was last seen on a terrace win the building’s 29th floor shortly after 7am, sources told The New York Post.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” her family said in a statement.

“Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra.”

And they added: “But most importantly as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on.”

The former Miss North Carolina was a lawyer who also worked as a reporter for the Extra TV show.

“Our hearts are broken,” the company said in a statement.

“Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show. She was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

Just hours before her death, Kryst wrote on Instagram, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

Investigators have not said why they believed she took her own life, according to the Post.

Kryst spoke out on Facebook for World Mental Health Day in 2019, describing her routine for coping with stress.

“I do a lot to make sure that I maintain my mental health,” she said.

“And the most important thing that I did is talk to a counselor. She’s really easy to talk to.

“She gives me great strategies especially if I’m sad or happy or have a busy month ahead of me.

“When I’m not talking to my counselor, I spend time at the end of every single day to just decompress. I unplug, I shut my phone off, I don’t answer messages. I just sit and watch my favorite movies.”



