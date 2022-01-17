301 New COVID-19 Cases, 287 Discharged And 8 Deaths On January 16

301 new cases of COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-175

Ondo-42

Osun-23

Rivers-21

Nasarawa-16

Oyo-8

Gombe-7

Kaduna-7

FCT-1

Kano-1

250,929 confirmed

224,052 discharged

3,103 deaths

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=293948512770123&id=100064649291568

Today’s report includes:

▪️175 additional cases reported from Lagos State for 1st – 15th January

▪️Backlog of deaths ( reported from Lagos State

▪️0 cases reported from Abia, Bauchi, Plateau, and Sokoto States

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

#TakeResponsibility

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=293948852770089&id=100064649291568

January 15 https://www.nairaland.com/6941588/covid-19-update-january-15-2021

