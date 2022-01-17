301 New COVID-19 Cases, 287 Discharged And 8 Deaths On January 16
301 new cases of COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-175
Ondo-42
Osun-23
Rivers-21
Nasarawa-16
Oyo-8
Gombe-7
Kaduna-7
FCT-1
Kano-1
250,929 confirmed
224,052 discharged
3,103 deaths
Today’s report includes:
▪️175 additional cases reported from Lagos State for 1st – 15th January
▪️Backlog of deaths ( reported from Lagos State
▪️0 cases reported from Abia, Bauchi, Plateau, and Sokoto States
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
