31 Problems Of Good-Looking People (Photos)

I understand that good looks definately have advantages, but this thread will only discuss the disadvantages.

I am also aware that been less attractive has drawbacks. The fact that I am discussing the problems of beautiful people doesn’t mean ugly people don’t have problems. Let’s focus on one aspect today.

I have a relative who is very handsome. We grew up, lived and schooled together (nursery-university). We are very close. The points in this thread are from observation.

For some reasons let me add: He was diagnose with anxiety and depression. He had low self esteem and was mostly a loner.

1.People are mostly insecured and intimidated by good looks. So they tend to react defensively against, subdue and humiliate you.

Its the same thing when people know you have a first class grade. You’ll hear all sorts of degrading comments. Insecure people people will do anything to put u down, if you’ve got something they don’t have.

2. Most people think life is easy for you,you’re getting away with things and you don’t have difficulties. So they deliberately decide to treat you with disdain. They think they are bringing about justice.

3. People stereotype you to be arrogant, proud, vain, stuck up, opportunist,mean,dumb etc anything you do or say, people find a way to relate it to the judgement they already have about you.

Thats why people say things like ‘ Does he have a good character’ when discussing about gudlooking ppl.

4. Good looks +shyness is a curse. People don’t expect you to be shy. You quietness &social inhibition could be interpretate to mean pride and arrogance.

5.Having a conversation with most people is like acting a poorly scripted movie. It seems people don’t know how to act normal around you.

6. People are not free around you. They don’t play or joke with you like everyone else. So youre mostly isolated

7. Since people donot expect you to have difficulties. They may be unsympathetic towards your problems,mock you behind your back and even use your trouble against you.

8. You are expected to be confidence, charismatic, have leadership skills, Rich and have a good life. Inability to meet up can cause metal breakdown.

9. You become the center of attention. Topic of discussion and gossip. Your business becomes everyone’s business.

10. Even if you are in the right side of an argument. People will side against you.

It seems odd siding you.

11. Fine girls play over hard to get. Most average looking girls are intimidated and see themselves below your league

12. You can’t joke or play around with people. They hinge on every word you say and may interpretate it to mean mockery or catty put downs.

13. Uneccesary aggression from fellow gender. Jealousy?

14. People think u are shallow, dumb, incapable etc. If a good looking person were to contest for election, most people won’t vote for him. You’re never taken seriously.

15. Everyone seems to easily believe anything bad about you and are willing to unite against a common enemy- you.

16. Most people donnot offer you help because they think you have it all.

17.You cannot talk about the problems of attractive people, no matter how badly it affects you.

18. Is it true people pay you complements often?

Why should they? So that your head will grow bigger that it’s already is?

19. If your boss is intimidated by your looks, you might not get that job , no matter the qualification.

20.There are people who judge you negatively but not to point of butting head with you.

So they decide in their mind: ‘ I won’t pay any attention to anything he says’, I won’t give him any validation or pay him any complements etc.

This gives them since of victory over you.

You might notice they make a big deal of ignoring everything you do or say

21. People make a big deal about your looks even more you do.

22. If you recently grew into your looks, you find most of your friends ghosting you.

23. Because of this problems, you can be forced into isolation

24. You are mostly ignored in a social group. Nobody speaks to you. You’ll feel like a goat among lions.

25. People feel they need to compete and win against you. You might notice them unneccesarily showing off what they have that you don’t have.

26. Most people act like they have gotten a life time achievement when they embarass, insult and put you down. They seem so happy and fulfilled. Pathetic

27. Most girls who like you but are intimidated by your looks act very aggresive to get your attention. This is usually counterproductive.

28. Since pple think everyone is kind to you, they decide to be the special ones that will make your life miserable.

29. Saying no to a request, cancelling an apointment can take a toll on people’s emotions. They feel you are rejecting them or you are proud.

30. I don’t know for fine girls, but fine boys tend to reject favors from people becos it makes you feel indebted to them. It also make u seems weak or like a woman. Even lalasticlala and seun can attest to it.

31. You are afraid of loosing your looks since its the only thing people value about you.

