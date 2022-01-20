35-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With 63-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Woman In Lagos

A 35-year old man, Ganiu Faremi, has done unthinkable after he allegedly unlawfully engaged a 63-year old mentally challenged woman in forceful sex romp at Oshodi area of Lagos State.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened at Bolade Street, Oshodi area of Lagos.

The suspect Ganiu, was said to have secretly removed the old woman’s clothes and forcefully engaged her in sex.

While he was still in the act, he was caught by the neighbours and forced to remove his dick from the woman’s private part and handed over to the Police in the area for interrogation over the dastardly act.

The suspect was later transferred to the Gender Section of the Police Command, where operatives further interrogated him over the act.

The motive behind his action was still a surprise to the residents, who heard what happened and wondered how a young man will do such to the woman, who has health issue and far older than him.

The suspect was said to have admitted to have done so and claimed it was with the consent of the woman because she did not resist before he was caught by the neighbours.

The neighbours were also angry because they felt that he took advantage of the condition of the victim to rape and abuse her.

After thorough interrogation, the Police found him culpable and subsequently charged him before the Ogba Magistrates Court for having unlawful carnal knowledge with physically and mentally challenged woman, which is statutory rape.

When he was arraigned, the Court did not take his plea after the prosecutor, Supol Bisi Ogunleye, asked the Court to refer the matter to the DPP for advice.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. E. Kubeinje, ordered his remand in correctional centre at Kirikiri town, Lagos, pending the outcome of the DPP’s report.

The Court also directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send it to the DPP while the matter was adjourned till 15th February, 2022, for report of the DPP to be ready, which will determine if the matter will be transferred to the High Court or not over jurisdiction.



