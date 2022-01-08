3,500 Years Ago, Stone Pillar Was Abandoned During Construction In Egypt (Pics)

The Unfinished Obelisk

Aswan in Egypt is known for its granite.

The pyramids and numerous temples in Aswan (like Abu Simbel Temple, Kom Ombo Temple) and other parts of the country were built by the granite supplied from Aswan.

The Unfinished Obelisk lying in the rock mountain of red granite offers insight into the procurement of these rocks and a very brief idea of their construction method.

The Obelisk as it lies today is a 42meters long monolith whose three sides can be seen.

The structure is without any inscriptions and weighs around 1,200tons.

It is the single heaviest obelisk in Egypt.

https://www.agatetravel.com/egypt/aswan/unfinished-obelisk.html

