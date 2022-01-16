36 Governors To Meet Over ‘Pressing National Issues’ On Wednesday

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) are to meet on Wednesday, January 19, over crucial issues, a statement from the forum’s secretariat has said.

The statement signed by Head, Media and Public Affairs at NGF’s Secretariat, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the meeting was at the invitation of the Chairman of Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi ‘where pressing national concerns will be discussed.’

It stated that the invitation sent out to all 36 governors by Director General of the Forum, Asishana Okauru, informed them that the meeting which will be the first in 2022 will be an in-person meeting as opposed to the regular virtual ones “to effectively convey the messages of the meeting which are all characterized under item 2 of the agenda titled matters arising.

“To also feature prominently are the interventions programmes like the regular updates from the Nigeria Governors’ Forum SFTAS team and another on CARES, as well as a few presentations.”

“The meeting which will commence at 8 pm will be at the NGF Secretariat in Abuja, where the NGF Chairman will thereafter, accompanied by all the 36 Governors, address a press conference”, the statement added.

https://leadership.ng/36-govs-to-meet-over-pressing-national-issues-wednesday/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...