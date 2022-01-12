422 New COVID-19 Cases, 716 Discharged And 1 Death On January 11
422 new cases of COVID19Nigeria;
Rivers-178
Kwara-87
FCT-57
Borno-20
Kaduna-17
Plateau-14
Katsina-12
Delta-6
Edo-6
Jigawa-6
Anambra-5
Ekiti-5
Oyo-5
Ogun-3
Nasarawa-1
249,154 confirmed
220,195 discharged
3,086 deaths
Today’s report includes:
▪️20 cases reported from Bauchi state for 7th (12), 8th (1), 9th (2), and 10th (5) January 2022
▪️6 cases reported from Delta state for 4th (2) and 7th (4) January 2022
▪️0 cases reported from Abia, Sokoto, and Zamfara, States
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
