422 New COVID-19 Cases, 716 Discharged And 1 Death On January 11

422 new cases of COVID19Nigeria;

Rivers-178

Kwara-87

FCT-57

Borno-20

Kaduna-17

Plateau-14

Katsina-12

Delta-6

Edo-6

Jigawa-6

Anambra-5

Ekiti-5

Oyo-5

Ogun-3

Nasarawa-1

249,154 confirmed

220,195 discharged

3,086 deaths

Today’s report includes:

▪️20 cases reported from Bauchi state for 7th (12), 8th (1), 9th (2), and 10th (5) January 2022

▪️6 cases reported from Delta state for 4th (2) and 7th (4) January 2022

▪️0 cases reported from Abia, Sokoto, and Zamfara, States

