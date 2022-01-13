432New COVID-19 Cases, 644 Discharged And 6 Deaths On January 12
432 new cases of COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-163
Rivers-109
Imo-27
Edo-16
Kaduna-15
Kwara-14
FCT-13
Oyo-13
Kano-12
Akwa Ibom-10
Delta-10
Bauchi-9
Jigawa-9
Ekiti-8
Borno-4
249,586 confirmed
220,839 discharged
3,092 deaths
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=291494996348808&id=100064649291568
Today’s report includes:
▪️163 cases reported from Lagos state for 11th (10) and 12th (153) January
▪️10 cases reported from Akwa Ibom state for 10th (7) and 11th (3) January
▪️0 cases reported from Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Plateau, Sokoto States
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
#TakeResponsibility
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=291495219682119&id=100064649291568
January 11 https://www.nairaland.com/6935360/covid-19-update-january-11-2021