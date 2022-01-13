432New COVID-19 Cases, 644 Discharged And 6 Deaths On January 12

432 new cases of COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-163

Rivers-109

Imo-27

Edo-16

Kaduna-15

Kwara-14

FCT-13

Oyo-13

Kano-12

Akwa Ibom-10

Delta-10

Bauchi-9

Jigawa-9

Ekiti-8

Borno-4

249,586 confirmed

220,839 discharged

3,092 deaths

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=291494996348808&id=100064649291568

Today’s report includes:

▪️163 cases reported from Lagos state for 11th (10) and 12th (153) January

▪️10 cases reported from Akwa Ibom state for 10th (7) and 11th (3) January

▪️0 cases reported from Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Plateau, Sokoto States

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

#TakeResponsibility

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=291495219682119&id=100064649291568

January 11 https://www.nairaland.com/6935360/covid-19-update-january-11-2021

