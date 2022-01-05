5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Afghanistan. 26 Killed, Many Injured (Pics, Video)

Earthquake in Badghis; At least 26 people were killed

Local Taliban officials in Badghis province say two earthquakes in the province have killed at least 26 people, including five women.

Baz Mohammad Sarwari, the Taliban’s cultural director in Badghis, told the daily Al-Itteha Rooz that only 15 people had been killed in the village of Badruk in Qades district.

Today’s quake shook the western provinces of Afghanistan and the eastern regions of Iran. The quake measured 4.9 on the Richter scale, according to the US Geological Survey. The epicenter was reported below the Qades district of Badghis.

Taliban cultural officials in Badghis say the quake has caused huge financial losses to the people and they are trying to help.

According to Baz Mohammad Sarwari, a large number of houses in Qala-e-Naw city and districts have been damaged. He stressed that there is a possibility of an increase in human casualties; Because the statistics provided so far are rudimentary.



SOURCE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFXaRr8qyGM

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...