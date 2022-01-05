5 Convicted Yahoo Fraudsters In Abeokuta To Return $4,641 To Victims (Pictures)

Five Convicted Fraudsters in Abeokuta to Return $4,641 to Victims

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC, on Monday, January 10, 2022, secured the conviction of five fraudsters who were ordered to return a total of $4,641 to their victims. They were convicted by Justice Ayokunle Rotimi-Balogun of Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta.

The convicts are: Opeyemi Oluwaseun Ayede (a.k.a Mary Mark, Nicolete Shea), Taiwo Adeniyi Onasanya (a.k.a Fred Howard),Winner Chuks Olubor(a.k.a Tracy Richards), Sodiq Olamide Ganiu(a.k.a Rosemary) and Adebowale Taofeek Jimoh(a.k.a Schulist Carleen).

They were convicted and sentenced to four months imprisonment each, for the offence of obtaining money under false pretences, contrary to section 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun State,2000. The court also ordered the convicts to restitute their victims.



