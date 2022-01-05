5 Top Harry Potter Cast Who Have Died (Photos)

Harry Potter was the best and still the best read novel worldwide even after the making of the movie. The book which was written by British author, Joanne Rowling, (J.K Rowlings) talks about a young wizard, Harry Potter, played by Daniel Radcliffe and his friends Hermione Granger played by Emma Watson and Ron Weasley played by Rupert Grint who were all students of a wizard school.

Harry Potter according to Wikipedia sold over 500million copies as at Febuary 2018 which made it the best selling book in history.

Many of us were young and some were not born when Harry Potter first can to light. It was a movie watched by many up ontill this present generation, Harry Potter was loved and exciting to watch and still is. Recall the book/movie, Harry Potter celebrated it’s 20th anniversary in a film documatry were all cast, producers and directors talked about their expirence during the making of the movie.

It is so unfortunate that some of other top cast like Professor Albus Dumbledore played by Richard Harris, Professor Severus Snape played by Alan Rickma, Garrick Ollivander played by John Hurt, Vernon Dursley played by Richard Griffiths, and Narcissa Malfoy played by Helen McCRORY, were not available in the documatry because they have all died.

In no particular other, below are the photos of the above five mentioned cast and the cause of their death.

Richard Harris

Richard Harris was an actor and singer. He played the role of Professor Albus Dumbledore in the award winning Harry Potter.

He has appeared in movies like Gladiator in 2000, The Count of Monte Cristo in 2002, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in 2002 and many others.

Richard Harris was born on 1 October 1930, and died on 25 October 2002, at the age of 72 after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease in August 2002. He died at the University College Hospital in Bloomsbury, in London

Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman was an English actor. He played the role of Professor Severus Snape in the award winning Harry Potter.

He has appeared in movies like Die Hard 1 in 1988, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves in 1991, Galaxy Quest in 1999, full series of Happy Potter from 2001–2011 and many others.

Alan Rickman was born on 21, February,1946 and died on 14, January, 2016 at the age of 69 from Pancreatic cancer.

John Hurt

John Hurt was an English actor. He played the role of Garrick Ollivander in the award winning Harry Potter.

He has appeared in movies like A Man for All Seasons in 1966, 10 Rillington Place in 1971, Champions in 1984, The Elephant Man in 1980 and many others.

John Hurt was born on 22 January, 1940 and died three days after his birthday at his home on 25 January 2017 at the age of 77. He was said to have died after being diagnosed with early-stage pancreatic cancer.

Richard Griffiths

Richard Griffiths was an English actor. He played the role of Vernon Dursley in the award winning Harry Potter.

He has appeared in movies like Withnail and I in (1987), Pie in the Sky in (1994–1997), Chariots of Fire in (1981), The French Lieutenant’s Woman in (1981), full Harry Potter series in 2001- 2011 and many others.

Richard Griffiths was born on 31 July 1947 and died on 28 March 2013 at the age of 65 at following complications after a heart surgery.

Helen McCRORY

Helen McCRORY is an English actress. She played the role of Narcissa Malfoy, wife of Lucius Malfoy in the award winning Harry Potter.

Helen McCRORY appeared in movies like The Queen in 2006, The Special Relationship in 2010, Charlotte Gray in 2001, Harry Potter in 2009, 2010 and 2011 and many others.

Helen McCRORY was born on 17, August, 1968 and died of breast cancer at her home on 16, April, 2021 at the age of 52.

These are the lovely actors and actress that cast in the award winning Harry Potter and it is so unfortunate that they are no longer alive to have witness the celebration of the movie's 20th anniversary. They will all be missed.

