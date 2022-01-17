51-Year-Old Nigerian Woman Gives Birth To Twins After Over 20 Years Of Waiting (Pics)

A 51-year-old Nigerian woman, Mrs Justina Bassey has welcomed a set of twins, boy and girl, after over 20 years of marriage.

Her Colleague, Felicia Simon Odey, Who shared the good news on Saturday, January 15.

What God cannot do indeed doesn’t exist. Please family join me to celebrate with this sister, friend and colleague of mine whom God remembered and blessed with a set of twins after over twenty years of waiting and fifty one years of age. My family thank God and celebrate with your family. MRS JUSTINA BASSEY.” Congratulations.



