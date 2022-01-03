573 New COVID-19 Cases, 574 Discharged And 6 Deaths On January 2
573 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-281
Benue-202
Kano-61
Borno-20
Jigawa-5
Edo-2
Oyo-2
243,450 confirmed
215,352 discharged
3,039 deaths
Today’s report includes:
▪️A backlog of 20 cases reported for Borno state for 28th (4), 29th (4), 30th (9), and 31st (3) December 2021
▪️A backlog of 6 deaths reported for Borno state from 25th – 28th December 2021
▪️61 cases reported for Kano state for 31st December 2021 (27), and 2nd January 2022 (34)
▪️6 states with zero cases reported: Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Plateau, and Sokoto
https://www.facebook.com/100064649291568/posts/285619273603047/
January 1 https://www.nairaland.com/6919847/covid-19-update-january-1-2021