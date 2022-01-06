6 Signs You Are Not Ready To Get Married

6 signs you’re not ready to get married

Marriage is supposed to be for life, and it’s something that should only happen l when both parties are ready. Here are 10 signs that you’re not ready to get married.

1. You’re not ready to give up your single lifestyle:

When you’ve stayed single for years, and have grown into your routines and lifestyle, it’s hard to give all that up. Marriage means sharing your life with someone else, and that can be scary if you’re not ready for it.

If you’re not ready to let go of your independence, then marriage is definitely not for you. You need to be prepared to share everything with your partner- including your time and space.

2. You’re not comfortable being someone’s partner:

Marriage means being someone’s partner for life. That can be a daunting task if you’re not used to it, especially if you always put yourself first. If you’re not ready to take on that responsibility, then marriage is definitely not for you.

You need to be prepared to handle anything and everything your partner throws at you. You should also be comfortable with giving as much as time and energy as your partner gives you.

3. You don’t think you’re good enough for marriage:

Marriage is a lifetime commitment. If you don’t think you’re good enough for marriage, then you definitely shouldn’t get married. This means that you have low self-esteem and don’t think you deserve to be happy.

You need to be confident in yourself and your relationship before getting married, of not , you could watch your marriage crumble. You should also believe that your partner is the best thing that’s ever happened to you.

4. You don’t want to change your relationship status on Facebook:

As singles, we like to let the world know that we are on the market. One way of doing that is by keeping our relationship status on social media as ‘single’. If you still desire that thrill of a random person going through your page, and messaging you out of nowhere, then believe me, you’re far from ready to settle for one partner.

Rather, focus on getting to know yourself better and working on your relationship before making it Facebook official.

5. You’re not sure if you believe in marriage:

I’ve heard many young Nigerian girls say ‘marriage na scam’. If that’s the mentality of some members of this generation, then how can they be ready to get married? Marriage is a sacred institution that should not be taken lightly. If you’re unsure about whether or not you believe in it, then how can you go into it wholeheartedly?

You need to have faith in the institution of marriage if you’re going to make that commitment. You need to believe that marriage comes with responsibilities, which come with peace and pride and joy when fulfilled.

6. You don’t want to deal with the stress of a wedding:

Weddings are undoubtedly very stressful to plan and carry out. Many people keep putting off finding meaningful relationships because they can’t picture the perfect wedding for themselves. Please, do yourself a favour and plan your wedding the way it suits you.

Not everyone needs to have a flashy ceremony- you could make it a very small gathering of really genuine friends, who truly care about your happiness. But don’t let the stress behind a huge wedding ceremony scare you away from marriage.

https://www.pulse.ng/lifestyle/relationships-weddings/6-signs-youre-not-ready-to-get-married/eczq1kv.amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...