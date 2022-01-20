61-Year-Old Nigerian Woman Weds For The First Time (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A 61-yr-old Nigerian woman has gotten married for the first time.

The wedding between Lizzy Taiwo and Collins held last weekend, Jan. 15, in Germany.

This is Lizzy’s first marriage and she has no kids.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: