65-Year-Old Man Beheaded In Imo State. Head Displayed At A Primary School

A 65-year-old man has been beheaded in Ubudom Atta in the Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

After beheading the man identified as Nnoruoka Onyeokwu, his head was displayed at the primary school in the community.

Njaba has been witnessing spates of violence and killings since last year.

Our correspondent gathered that the victim was attacked in his house at the night and the villagers woke up the next day to see his severed head dangling on a tree within the school premises.

The Public Relations Officer of the police in the state, Mike Abattam, could not be reached for comment.

The traditional ruler of the community, Edwin Azike, was, on December 8, 2021, abducted and his corpse dumped at the market square the next day.

This was after some gunmen had also attacked and burnt a police division headquarters, Magistrate’s court and a health centre in the community in June.



https://dailytrust.com/gunmen-behead-65-year-old-man-in-imo-community

See previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/6937304/fresh-human-head-lying-along

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...