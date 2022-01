670 New COVID-19 Cases, 828 Discharged And 6 Deaths On January 3

670 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-277

Kaduna-199

FCT-120

Kwara-20

Abia-14

Rivers-11

Gombe-9

Katsina-9

Bauchi-6

Edo-3

Cross River-2

244,120 confirmed

216,180 discharged

3,045 deaths

Today’s report includes:

▪️199 confirmed cases reported for Kaduna state is for 01st (4), 2nd (5) & 3rd (10) January 2022 with additional 180 cases for 20th (65), 22nd (70) & 23rd (45) December 2021

▪️120 confirmed cases reported for FCT is for 2nd (109), 3rd (11) January 2022

14 confirmed cases reported for Abia is for 2nd January 2022

▪️175 Discharged cases reported for Kaduna state is for 1st (45), 2nd (60) & 3rd (70) January 2022

▪️52 Discharged cases reported for Abia state is for 2nd January 2022

▪️163 Discharged cases reported for FCT is for 2nd (4) & 3rd (159) January 2022 with 150 community discharges

4 Death cases reported for FCT is for 2nd (3) & 3rd (1) January 2022

▪️ 0 cases reported from Plateau and Sokoto State

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

#TakeResponsibility

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=286008980230743&id=100064649291568

January 2 https://www.nairaland.com/6921395/covid-19-update-january-2-2021

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...