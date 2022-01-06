6ft Monitor Lizard Climbs Shelf, Raids Store In Thailand (Pictures)

Shoppers got more than they bargained for when a six-foot monitor lizard raided a supermarket and clambered over shelves in search of food.

The giant reptile sparked panic after it emerged from a nearby canal and ran into the 7-Eleven store in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

Staff and customers hid behind the counter as the beast rampaged through the store and tossed food and drink cartons to the ground.

A shop assistant said the lizard was in the store for an hour before police and reptile handlers arrived.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9444983/Moment-6ft-long-monitor-lizard-climbs-supermarket-shelves-raids-store-food.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...