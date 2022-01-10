76-Year-Old Grandfather Busted With Drugs In Edo (Photo)

A 76-year-old grandfather, Osagie Robert has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA with cannabis in Edo.

The septuagenarian, popularly called old soldier was arrested on Friday 7th January, 2022 in Egor, Oredo area of the state for dealing in Cannabis, a statement issued by NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi said.

Also, in Edo state, a suspected fake security agent, Godwin Ilevbare, a.k.a Edwin Agbon was also arrested for importing drug chocolates and cookies from Canada into Nigeria to sell.

Godwin was nabbed during a controlled delivery of a consignment shipped into Nigeria through a courier company.

According to Babafemi, soon after the suspect signed for the consignment, undercover operatives embedded in the courier firm arrested him at his apartment in Benin city on Tuesday 4th Jan.

“The consignment, which emanated from Canada, contains Colorado brand of Cannabis concealed inside chocolates and cookies weighing 6.491kilograms, while the drug cookies and chocolates weighed 5.566kg and 0.383kg respectively,” he said.

Babafemi added that in Niger state, 23-year-old Simon Richard, a 500 level student of the Department of Agric Economics and Extension, Federal University of Technology, Minna was arrested at Gidan Kwano Talba road, Minna with different quantities of Loud and Tramadol on Thursday 6th January.

“In Benue state, a 21-year-old lady, Shidoo Ben was arrested with 14 pinches of crack cocaine at Jada Hotel, Otukpo on Friday 7th Jan. She traveled from Abuja to sell the drug in Benue.

“This is even as a raid in Jigbele Lota camp, Owo area of Ondo state led to the recovery of 598kg cannabis and the arrest of Chukwuemeka Azi on Thursday 6th Jan,” he added.



Source: https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2022/01/09/76-year-old-grandfather-robert-busted-with-drugs-in-edo/?amp=1

